Partey’s Midfield Talent Is Up There Among The Best – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that Thomas Partey is now in a really good place. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, since Arsenal readjusted its system in recent weeks, the club has not been struggling to get the best out of their £45m midfielder.

Arteta added that the ability Partey has is up there with the best talents in the league, and he expects him to improve.

His words, “Yes, and it shows what he can do.”

“And he should be with those contenders because the ability he has is up there with the best in the team. Now he needs to show consistently that he can do that.”

“We are trying to adapt the game a little bit.”

“Some of the things we are doing is to try and adapt the game for him to be able to be more decisive, to create more space for him.”

“I think he is taking things well.”

“It is the work we do in training to try to facilitate to players to exploit their qualities as much as possible.”

“That’s why we decided to sign him.”

“We have to recognise that he had a lot of injuries as well in a period where he didn’t get any consistency in terms of minutes and match exposure.”

“He needed to adapt to a completely different game model than he was used to and now I think he is in a really good place.”