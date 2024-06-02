Participating In Euro 2024 Will Depend On How My Ankle Holds Up – Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie de Jong has come out to say that he is ready to take risks over his current ankle injury in order to link up with the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he never wants his injuries to become a chronic one, he intends to do everything possible to participate in Euro 2024, else there will be no need joining up with the squad.

De Jong added that his participation in the tournament will depend on how the ankle holds up from now till the start of the competition.

His words, “I am prepared to take certain risks for a European Championship with the Dutch team, but the most important thing for me is that it does not become a chronic ankle injury. That is not the case yet and that is why I have not had surgery on the ankle. Yes, it is my third ankle injury this season, also on the same ankle, but there is no instability. Only the second time I may have returned too early and the injury was still in my head.

We have a trajectory in mind, but it will depend on how the ankle holds up whether I will be fit in time. I still work individually, then I have to join the group and then work towards a situation in which I can get playing time.

That could indeed also be during the tournament. There are no hard deadlines, but there must be a prospect of participating in competitions. Otherwise there is no point in staying.”

WOW.