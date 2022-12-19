Paul And Anita Okoye’s Marriage Dissolved By Nigerian Court

An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama has formerly granted Anita Okoye and Paul Okoye divorce. Recall that in August 2021, Anita Okoye filed for divorce after 8 years of marriage, and Nigerians have been reacting.

Anita Okoye cited five major reasons for her decision to divorce her husband: cheating, a claimed separation, being an absent parent, fraud, and difficult experiences.

She also requested a settlement of $20,000 monthly as well as a number of Paul’ houses.

