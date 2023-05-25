PDP failed, still failing because of greed, failure to field Peter Obi – Aisha Yesufu

Social activist, Aisha Yesufu, has described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a useless party.

Yesufu said PDP would have won the 2023 presidential election if it had fielded Peter Obi as its presidential candidate.

She noted that PDP would have won the 2015 and 2023 presidential elections.

In a series of tweets, the activist explained that PDP failed to win the presidential elections due to greed.

Yesufu said: “PDP was useless in 2015 and it is still useless in 2023. Both elections were PDP’s to win and they horrendously threw both away.

“Their members are running around spinning some conspiracy theories when they were dumb and dumber with arrogance and greed.

“PDP would have won the 2015 election either by fielding a different candidate or listening and responding to the cries of the people but their arrogance had gotten hold of them.

“PDP would have won the 2023 election by fielding Peter Obi but their greed is a tight vice around their neck.

“PDP failed and still failing to read the handwriting on the wall.”