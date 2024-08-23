PDP Group Accuses Nyesom Wike of Undermining Party Leadership and Stoking Political Crises

A pro-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) group, operating under the banner of PDP Frontiers for Change and Progress, has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, of orchestrating a media campaign against Senator Adolphus Wabara, the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT).

The group also alleges that Wike is the primary instigator of the ongoing political unrest in Rivers State.

In a press briefing held in Umuahia, Abia State, the National Coordinator of the group, Emeka “Yellow” Ikpegbu, voiced strong concerns over Wike’s actions.

Ikpegbu criticised Wike’s negative reaction to the recent visit of the PDP BoT members to Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

He asserted that no amount of negative media propaganda against Wabara and other BoT members would deter their efforts to support and rebuild the PDP.

The group expressed solidarity with the recent call made by Niger Delta leader and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, who advocated for Wike’s expulsion from the PDP.

According to Ikpegbu, Wike was reportedly taken aback by the BoT members’ visit and their show of support for Governor Fubara.

This visit, he emphasised, was part of a broader strategy to strengthen and revitalise the PDP, not only in Rivers State but across the entire nation.

“The visit has the full backing of progressive elements within the PDP across all geopolitical zones,” Ikpegbu stated.

“Wike seems to believe that he can still exert control over Rivers State after having held power for eight years, but this visit shows that the party is moving forward without him.”

Ikpegbu further called on PDP stakeholders, particularly the party’s governors, to rally behind the BoT members in their genuine efforts to reposition the PDP for a “landslide victory in 2027.”

He argued that Wike’s attempt to dominate the political landscape in Rivers State by turning Governor Fubara into a puppet has failed.

The PDP Frontiers for Change and Progress urged the party’s leadership to confront and eliminate the influence of godfatherism, which they identified as a significant threat to the party’s internal democracy.

“Godfatherism has long been a stumbling block to the progress of our party,” Ikpegbu remarked.

“It’s time for all party leaders and stakeholders to stand united against this practice and ensure that internal democracy prevails within the PDP.”

The group’s accusations highlight ongoing tensions within the PDP, particularly in Rivers State, where Wike’s influence has been a subject of controversy.

Wike, who served as the Governor of Rivers State for two terms, has been a prominent figure in the PDP, often exercising considerable influence over the party’s affairs in the state.

However, his attempts to continue wielding power after leaving office have drawn criticism from various quarters within the party.

The visit by the BoT members to Governor Fubara was seen as a crucial step towards mending the fractures within the PDP in Rivers State.

The BoT members reportedly reassured Governor Fubara of their support and commitment to rebuilding the party in the state.

This visit, according to the PDP Frontiers for Change and Progress, has rattled Wike, leading him to resort to what they describe as underhanded tactics to undermine the BoT leadership.

The group’s support for Chief Edwin Clark’s call for Wike’s expulsion underscores the depth of the rift within the party.

Clark, a respected elder statesman, has long been a vocal advocate for unity and good governance in the Niger Delta region.

His call for Wike’s removal from the PDP is rooted in his belief that Wike’s actions are detrimental to the party’s cohesion and future success.

As the PDP prepares for the challenges ahead, including the 2027 general elections, the party’s ability to navigate internal conflicts and present a united front will be critical.

The allegations against Wike, if not addressed, could further deepen divisions within the party, potentially jeopardising its prospects in future elections.

In conclusion, the PDP Frontiers for Change and Progress have issued a stern warning against the dangers of allowing any individual to dominate the party’s affairs through godfatherism.

Their call for unity and internal democracy resonates with the broader sentiment within the PDP that the party must evolve and adapt to the changing political landscape if it is to remain a formidable force in Nigerian politics.