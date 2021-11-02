PDP Must Rescue Nigeria From Disastrous Slump – Aderinokun Tells New PDP NWC

A call has gone to the newly elected National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu and other members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to work hard in order to rescue the Nigerian nation from bad governance and the disastrous slump it suffered under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A chieftain of the party, Chief Olumide Aderinokun said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

According to Aderinokun, the mission to rescue Nigeria in 2023 had commenced with the PDP’s hitch-free national convention, charging Ayu and his NWC members to keep their eyes on the ball.

The Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom maintained that the PDP must remain resolute and steadfast, while doubling its efforts in reclaiming the leadership mantle for Ogun State and Nigeria in the 2023 general elections.

The Ogun Central Senatorial hopeful, while congratulating the new PDP leaders, urged them to put efforts in top gear so as to regain power after losing same to the APC in 2015, saying “we are more than ready as a party to deliver a country of our dream.”

He stressed that the message the party had sent out to Nigerians was that the new leadership must and will be ready to “rescue the country from the hands of bad governance and disastrous slump of the ruling party.”

He expressed confidence that Nigerians can now believe that a new dawn for a better future has started, charging “all the new executive and entire members to remain resolute and steadfast as we double our efforts in reclaiming the leadership mantle for Ogun State and Nigeria in the 2023 general elections.”

The Ogun politician called for unity, harmony and cooperation among party members, saying, “Let’s stay united as we get working to take over in 2023.”