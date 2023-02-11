PDP Presidential Campaign: Eze counsels Wike over Re-approval of Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium

A few days back, January 31, precisely, the public was inundated with the news of the withdrawal of the approval earlier given to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) by Governor Nyesom Wike, for the use of the state-owned Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Igwuruta, for their presidential campaign rally scheduled to hold February 11, 2023.

From the record of the circular released by the Rivers State sports commissioner, Chris Green, the state government explained that the decision was taken because of their alleged discovery that the PDP is in alliance with some members of the All Progressives Congress in the state to host the rally.

“Credible intelligence available to the Government of Rivers State and recent developments now show that your Presidential Campaign Organization is working in collaboration and in-cohoots with a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State led by Tonye Patrick Cole and that it is the intention of your Presidential Campaign Organization to accommodate and share the approved facility for your campaign with the said faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“…the Rivers state Government is unable to risk damage to or destruction of the very valuable and priced asset, the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium which your use of the same in collaboration with your Tonye Patrick Cole APC faction will definitely expose it to.

However in what appears to be a sudden twist of event, at the state PDP Campaign rally in the Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area on Tuesday, Gov. Wike announced that his government has re-approved the use of the venue after pleas by many personalities.

Reacting to the approval, disapproval and re-approval saga, erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze explained that Gov. Wike in his twisted sense of decorum has lost touch with reality and is only exhibiting his ineptitude in handling his affective disorder contracted from the loss he suffered to Atiku at the PDP presidential primaries.

In a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, Eze said the stadium built by the administration of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi to be one of the best stadiums in the continent of Africa has been left in disrepair with available records of more damages from the use of the facility for the recruitment of 200,000 thugs in the name of Polling Unit SA’s who demonstrated their thuggery on the facilities at the stadium. This further explains why the Confederation of African Football (CAF), declared the stadium unfit for the home matches of the state-owned football club, the Rivers United FC in the confederation cup, and instead, approved the Godswill Akpabio Stadium (Nest of Champions) to serve as home ground for Rivers United.

By the re-approval, is Gov. Wike trying to say that there is no longer a collaboration between Atiku and the Rivers APC to host the PDP presidential campaign rally as previously alleged?

It is laughable to hear the Governor say that pleas from many personalities prompted him to rescind his withdrawal and issue a re-approval for the use of the stadium. The truth of the matter is that Gov. Wike has lost political direction and is definitely headed for doom.

Having realized this obvious fact, Eze said the Governor is fighting for his head, and that accounts to why he made a u-turn and re-approved the request to use the facility even when the PDP presidential campaign council did not re-apply for an approval.

The party Chief hinted that the unnecessary and unwarranted skirmishes and attacks against both PDP and opposition political parties in Rivers State is nothing but an exhibition of ignorance and gross irresponsibility.

Eze further noted that the Governor made mockery of himself by running to the court to seek for intervention because the Court cannot stop a political party from punishing an erring member and even if they do, it is just to give such member a temporary respite before the hammer falls on him.

Eze called on Nigerians not take Wike seriously any more as his recent acts expose his irrelevance in the politics of the State. As it is, he cannot determine or dictate the outcome of the 2023 general elections particularly now that Rivers State and her people have rejected him and his funny protege and guber candidate.

He emphasized that Karma has resolved to visit Wike and the repercussions of all that he has done to run down Rivers State will be waiting for him during and after the elections.

Eze commended the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, the party’s National Chairman, Sen. Iyorcha Ayu and the leadership of the PDP for demonstrating maturity by ignoring Wike and his funny tantrums which has exposed his pettiness and irrelevance in the scheme of things.