PDP Schedules Ward Congress in Imo State for September 27

Ahead of the Local Government Election in Imo State scheduled for September 21, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set September 27 for its ward congress in the state.

The party has also inaugurated the Congress Planning Committee, led by Mike Ahumibe as chairman and Amby Umeh as secretary.

Addressing party faithful, the PDP’s flagbearer in the 2023 governorship election and National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, urged members to ensure peace and unity during the local government congresses.

Anyanwu warned against division, misunderstanding, and breakdown of law and order, appealing to all aspirants and stakeholders in the state’s 305 electoral wards to maintain decorum before, during, and after the exercise.

He emphasized that the exercise is not a platform to demonstrate power, brandish wealth, or display desperation, but an opportunity to mend fences and promote the party’s ideology in the state.

Anyanwu commended the leadership of the Caretaker Committee, chaired by Chidi Dike, for uniting members and shunning personal interests in their duties.

“The leadership of the Caretaker Committee of PDP in the state has performed optimally by bringing everyone together.

One thing that is remarkable in their leadership is that Sir Chidi Dike’s led team has shunned personal interest in the discharge of their duties,” Anyanwu said.

He stressed the importance of allowing grassroots members to select or elect the most popular candidates they trust and can work with.

“For me as a person, I have no reason to interfere in any ward to impose anyone on them. Once that is done, it means I have failed in my responsibilities as a leader.

Please, this advice goes to stakeholders in the 305 wards, allow the people to elect their choices,” he added.

Anyanwu advised party members to be actively involved in their respective wards and promote unity and the party’s programs in the state.

He expressed optimism that the PDP stands a chance of reclaiming leadership positions at both state and national levels, criticizing the ruling APC for its lack of genuine followers and its handling of the state and national issues.

“Those in position of authority are confused on what next to do to remedy the situation. In Imo State, the situation is worse and most terrible, there is no known programme of APC in the state aside creating confusion and frustrating the masses,” he noted.

Anyanwu questioned the handling of palliatives sent to Imo State, urging the people to hold the APC administration accountable.

Inaugurating the committee, Anyanwu revealed the party’s decision to accommodate up to six women at ward levels, but noted that if capable women are not available, the most vibrant men may be considered.