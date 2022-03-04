PDP Shifts Anambra State Congress To March 12

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed the Anambra State Congress to elect the State Executive officers to Saturday, March 12, 2022.

The Anambra State Congress was earlier slated for Saturday, March 5, 2022.

PDP in a terse statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, on Friday, urged all aspirants, critical stakeholders, leaders and members of the party in Anambra State to take note.

“The PDP regrets any inconveniences caused by this change of date,” it stated.