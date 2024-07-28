PDP Suspends Delegate Congresses in Kogi State Over Alleged Irregularities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its three ad-hoc delegate congresses across the 239 wards of Kogi State due to alleged irregularities.

In a letter dated July 27, 2024, and signed by Senator Laah Dajuma, Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee, the party expressed concerns over the conduct of the delegate congresses.

The letter, addressed to the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lokoja, Kogi State, highlighted significant anomalies.

“Sequel to our earlier notification to you for the conduct of the three ad-hoc delegates in Kogi State, we write to bring to your attention a grave anomaly that occurred before the exercise in the state by one Rt. Hon. Dr. Boyelayefa Dabekeme,” the letter stated.

The letter further explained that on July 27, 2024, officiating officers deployed to conduct the exercise arrived with impersonators allegedly posing as returning officers from Nasarawa State, FCT, Imo, and Kano State.

“This development compromised the integrity of the congress and therefore rendered the entire process null and void,” the letter concluded.

The party assured that a new date for the congresses would be communicated once the process is finalized.

