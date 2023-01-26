PDP suspends Ebonyi State Chairman

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has suspended its Ebonyi State chapter chairman, Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor.

PDP NWC made this known at the end of its emergency meeting in Abuja on Friday.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba in a statement explained that this was done according to sections 29 (2) (b) and 57(3) of the party’s constitution (as amended in 2017).

Ologunagba said the NWC has on behalf of the National Executive Committee, NEC, approved the suspension of Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor with effect from, Friday, January 27, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities and violation of provisions of Section 58 (1) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

The statement reads in part: “Consequently, Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor has been referred to the party’s appropriate Disciplinary Committee for further action.”