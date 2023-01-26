PDP transformed Ebonyi into London, will do same for Nigeria – Iyorchia Ayu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, on Thursday said the party transformed Ebonyi State into another London.

Ayu said the PDP would replicate the same feat in Nigeria if Atiku is elected president next month.

Speaking during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Abakaliki, the state capital, Ayu said Atiku and Okowa are President and Vice President in the waiting.

Ayu warned that the All Progressives Congress, APC, can’t lay claim to any achievement in the state.

According to Ayu: “Atiku, Okowa just waiting to be sworn in as president and Vice President. Since Ebonyi was created, it has been a PDP state and will remain so.

“Ebonyi State has given us good governors. Abakaliki and Ebonyi State have been transformed into another London, thanks to PDP governors.

“APC can’t claim anything in Ebonyi State, Umahi was in PDP before he defected, and APC can’t claim any achievement. If you want development in Nigeria stick to PDP.

“Don’t make the mistake you made in 2015; stick with PDP and Ebonyi State will see development. APC is not a party but a small alliance that came together to deceive Nigeria.”

The state Governor, Dave Umahi, who was a member of the PDP, had defected to APC in 2022.