People Will End Up Believing What They Want Eventually – Heidi

Sina Rambo’s wife, Heidi has come out to respond to those criticizing her for reconciling with her husband months after she called him out for assaulting her. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she will not bother explaining to anybody because she does not owe anyone any explanation.

Heidi added that at the end of the day, people are going to believe what they want to believe.

Her words, “People are going to beleve what they want to believe. I cant even bother myself explaining myself to anyone at this point I can’t bother myself explaining to anybody, you don’t deserve that explanation.”

