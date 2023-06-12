Pep Guardiola Can Manage In The MLS Anytime Now – Taylor Twellman

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola could be on his way to MLS in the future, ex-USMNT star, Taylor Twellman has said. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it would not surprise him at all if Pep is named the new manager when NYCFC open their new stadium in the nearest future.

His words, “Would it surprise anyone when NYCFC open their new stadium…..Pep is their manager?! Not me.”

However, despite winning the UCL for the first time since 2011, it has been reported that Guardiola has no intentions to leave City immediately after winning the treble.

WOW.