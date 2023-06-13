Pep Guardiola Deserved To Win The UCL With Manchester City – Messi

New Inter Miami signing, Lionel Messi has come out to say that Pep Guardiola is the best manager in the world. He recently revealed the four players he enjoyed playing with the most, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, winning the UCL at Manchester City after several years clearly shows that he is a force to reckon with in England, and the win was well deserved.

Messi added that the best players he has had the honor of playing with are Suarez, Xavi, Neymar and Eto’o.

His words, “I’m still in contact with [Guardiola],”

“Winning the Champions League this time shows that he is the best coach in the world, he deserved to win the Champions League,”

“[Luis] Suarez, Xavi, Neymar, Eto’o… Coming from a player as talented as Messi, that’s some endorsement.”