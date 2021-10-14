    Login
    Pep Guardiola Ruined Man City’s Chances In The UCL Final – Dietmar Hamann

    Ex-Manchester City player, Dietmar Hamann is still blaming Pep Guardiola for the UCL defeat vs Chelsea. He recently revealed that the coach has to shoulder a large portion of the blame for that loss.

    According to him, Thomas Tuchel surely benefited from the madness that Pep Guardiola produced without playing a defensive midfielder, and it is still very painful.

    Dietmar added that Pep should learn to stop overthinking things when it comes to crunch games.

    His words, “In the final, Thomas Tuchel benefited from the madness that Pep Guardiola produced without playing a defensive midfielder, but in the league they were 25 points behind City last season and they recently gave them a lesson.”

