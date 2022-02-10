Peseiro Deserves Praise For His Interest In Nigerian Football – NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation has come out to reveal why Austin Eguavoen was retained as Super Eagles manager. The federation recently had its say via a statement, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to NFF, the decision was taken because of the country’s positive performance in Cameroon despite their failure to get past the Round of 16.

NFF added that Mr Jose Peseiro deserves praise for showing interest in Nigerian football during their discussions.

His words, “We acknowledge and appreciate the interest that Mr Jose Peseiro has shown in Nigeria Football during our very cordial discussions and have absolutely no doubt about his capacity.”

“However, in view of the positive performance of the Super Eagles at the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations which has given hope to Nigerians and boosted our confidence in the present coaching crew to qualify us for the World Cup in Qatar, we have decided to accept the recommendation of the Technical and Development Committee to retain the Eguavoen-led coaching crew and strengthen it with the addition of Emmanuel Amuneke.”