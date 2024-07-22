Peter Obi’s Team Is Behind The Insults Directed Against Supporters Of Other Candidates Online – Reno Omokri

Ex-Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has come out to say that Joe Biden stepping aside from contesting in the US Presidential election is exactly what Peter Obi should have done in 2023. He recently revealed that such a decision from Obi would have been for the good of Nigeria, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, Peter’s greed caused PDP to lose the election to APC, and the honorable thing would have been for him to step aside for Atiku last year.

He added that Arise TV and Obi’s media team are directly in control of the influencers who insult, abuse, and threaten others for not supporting the Labor Party leader on social media.

His words, “Joe Biden has just done what Peter Obi ought to have done in 2023. Peter Obi had no chance in 2023, and has even less of a chance in 2027 after his misadventure where he lied that a subsisting court verdict ordered the release of Nnamdi Kanu and his leaked ‘Yes Daddy’ audio.

Peter Obi’s only function in 2023 was as an ungrateful character, blinded by ambition, who chose to bite the hand that fed him, which led him to contest against Waziri Atiku Abubakar and, by so doing divided the opposition vote. If Obi had not contested the #NigerianElections2023, Atiku would have won.

He should have summoned the courage and patriotism to his country, as well as loyalty to his party, that President Biden has now shown.

Sadly, I feel so personally responsible due to my role in making that ingrate Waziri Atiku’s running mate in 2019. May God forgive me. I sincerely and penitently apologise to Waziri Atiku Abubakar. I thought I knew the man.

Peter Obi watched the APC defeat a united opposition. He saw this and then went ahead and still divided the opposition in 2023. If united, we could not beat them, how could we have managed it divided?

Greedy, over-ambitious, desperate, slippery, and highly manipulative. Peter Obi, Arise TV and Obi’s media team are DIRECTLY in control of the influencers who insult, abuse, and threaten others for not supporting Peter Obi on social media. He tells them who to attack.

Just imagine! A man who could not build even one nursery, primary, secondary or university, a man under whom Onitsha became the dirtiest place on planet Earth, with the worst pollution, according to the World Health Organisation, a man under whom hundreds of young men were being killed and their bodies dumped into the Ezu River. A man under whom doctors went on strike for thirteen months. Who bought 400 SUVs for Anambra igwes, then hypocritically criticised the National Assembly for buying 400 cars for Legislators.

This is the same man who tried to pull the wool over the eyes of Nigerians, claiming he was a better choice than Waziri Atiku.”