Peter Obi’s Victory Will Signal The Return Of Nigeria – Princess

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Princess Onyejekwe has come out to share what she would do if the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi emerges winner of the presidential election slated for February 25. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she would display the Nigerian flag on her balcony and car like Americans do, and the idea behind it would be to depict the return of Nigeria.

Her words, “No lies!! Once Peter Obi wins I will put the Nigerian flag on my balcony like oyibo people then one on my dashboard and side mirror aka the return of Nigeria!”

WOW.