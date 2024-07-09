Pickford Should Ditch His Penalty Cheat Code Water Bottle – Gary Lineker

England legend, Gary Lineker has come out to explain why Jordan Pickford must ditch his penalty cheat code water bottle. This is coming after he saved Akanji’s kick vs Switzerland, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he understands Jordan saying his water bottle told him to dive left when Akanji stepped up, he fears opponents will look at the bottle in the future and do the complete opposite.

Lineker added that Pickford should change his plan ahead of the next game, else there might be consequences.

His words, “One player is going to look at that bottle. If you are listening do it differently, do it on a different piece of paper or do it on the post!”

WOW.