Picking Bellingham Over Neymar Proves Endrick Knows Nothing About Football – Neto

Ex-Brazil star, Neto has come out to slam Real Madrid’s Endrick for naming Sir Bobby Charlton his childhood idol. He also blasted him for picking Jude Bellingham over Neymar, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Endrick knows nothing about football for comparing Bellingham to Neymar, and even if he is not a personal fan of Neymar, the Brazilian is obviously the better player.

Neto added that the teenager probably don’t even know who Bobby Charlton is when he named him his childhood idol.

His words, “Endrick knows nothing about football. How can he compare Bellingham to Neymar? And I must say, I’m not a fan of Neymar, but my kids adore him. Who has been the better player, Bellingham or Neymar? It’s ridiculous. Neymar is far superior.

Then he tries to be funny, bringing up Bobby Charlton. You probably don’t even know who Bobby Charlton is; you think it’s a brand of cigarettes. Trying to be popular? He’s just a simple player.”

WOW.

Jude Victor William Bellingham (born 29 June 2003) is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for La Liga club Real Madrid and the England national team.

Bellingham joined Birmingham City as an under-8, became the club’s youngest ever first-team player when he made his senior debut in August 2019, at the age of 16 years, 38 days, and played regularly during the 2019–20 season. He joined Borussia Dortmund in July 2020, and in his first appearance became their youngest ever goalscorer. Over three seasons with the club he made 132 appearances, was a member of their 2020–21 DFB-Pokal-winning team, and helped them finish as runners-up in the 2022–23 Bundesliga. He signed for Real Madrid in June 2023.

Jude Victor William Bellingham was born on 29 June 2003 in Stourbridge, in the Metropolitan Borough of Dudley, West Midlands, the eldest son of Denise and Mark Bellingham. His father Mark was, until 2022, a sergeant in the West Midlands Police, and a prolific goalscorer in non-League football.

Bellingham’s younger brother, Jobe, is also a footballer. Bellingham attended Priory School in Edgbaston, Birmingham.