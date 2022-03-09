Players Don’t Turn Barcelona Down – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi has come out to fuel rumours linking Erling Haaland with a transfer to Camp Nou. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is he has never seen a player say no to joining Barcelona because it is the best club in the world.

Xavi added that the city of Barcelona is very beautiful, and players will love to make history with the club.

His words, “I’ve seen no player who said ‘no’ to Barcelona,”

“When you can talk to any player, you tell him what’s here, our way of playing, of training… let him know that this is the best club, the city is wonderful.”