Playing Alongside Vardy Was A Pleasure – Dragovic

Leicester City striker, Jamie Vardy is like a Duracell bunny, Aleksandar Dragovic has said. He recently revealed the differences in drinking culture between the Premier League and Bundesliga, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, Vardy once walked into stores in disguise to scare people before a game vs Chelsea which the team only lost in extra time.

He added that Vardy cannot sit still or be still and it was an absolute pleasure to spend a year with him.

His words, “Shortly before a cup game against Chelsea we flew to Stockholm for three days without the manager,”

“Everything was agreed with the club.”

“Then we let it all hang out for three days. Once, we walked through town in costumes. Jamie hopped into stores in disguise and scared people!”

“A day and a half after we returned, we played the game against Chelsea, which we only lost in extra time. Doing something like that is unthinkable in Germany.”

“This man is like a Duracell bunny! He cannot sit still or be still. It was a pleasure to spend a year with him.”