Pochettino Will Give Chelsea Direction – Gary Neville

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville has come out to say that he believes Mauricio Pochettino will thrive at Chelsea next season. He recently revealed that the Argentine manager will have the right players at his disposal, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes Pochettino is a very talented coach, and he feels the players will respect his idea of management once he joins the club in the summer.

Gary added that the current Chelsea players are perfect for Poch because they are talented and young.

His words, “I think he [Pochettino] is a really talented coach.”

“I think Chelsea next year could really surprise us,”

“Pochettino will bring the club together because he will; he’s likeable, and the players will respect him enormously.”

“I think he’ll do a very, very good job next season. He’ll cover a lot of the stuff that’s going on behind the scenes is my prediction.”

“Those players are perfect for Pochettino; they are talented and young, but they just need direction.”