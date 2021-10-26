Pogba Doesn’t Respect His Teammates – Scholes

Manchester United will not miss Paul Pogba if he doesn’t play for the club again, Paul Scholes has said. He recently blasted the Frenchman for his disrespectful display vs Liverpool at Old Trafford.

According to him, everyone keeps saying Pogba lacks consistency, but his sending off was just a lack of discipline and pure disrespect for his manager and his teammates.

Scholes added that it is clear that Paul is a talented footballer, but the mayhem he keeps causing at MUFC must stop.

His words, “Paul Pogba coming on to the pitch at half-time to try to help the team and maybe get a little respectability, tries to stand on the ball, tries to show how strong he is in the middle of the pitch… gives the goal away.”

“Then later on gets sent off with a ridiculous tackle, now you’re 5-0 down with 10 men. You’d have to think, if Ole’s still a manager there, will we see Pogba again in a United shirt?”

“He’s caused mayhem over the last couple of years. Everyone knows what a talent he is, everybody trusts him, every manager trusts him, tried to give him his head and let him be the player he’s been.”

“But with all the commotion, not signing his contract, almost holding the club to ransom, and then he comes on and does something like that. It’s not Ole’s fault, don’t get me wrong, but that’s part of it that almost summed the United performance up today.”

“Look, he probably will play [again] won’t he? But I don’t think they will be missing anything if he doesn’t. He’s had numerous chances, he keeps saying he lacks consistency, but that is just [a lack of] discipline and disrespect for your manager and your teammates, what he’s done today.”