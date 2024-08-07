Political Tensions Escalate in Edo State Amid Allegations of Orchestrated Unrest

In a fresh round of political discord, the Edo State Government and the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have clashed over accusations of a planned orchestrated crisis.

This new dispute follows the recent attack at Benin Airport on July 18, 2024, which resulted in the death of Police Inspector Akor Anuh.

The Inspector, who was an aide to the APC governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, was killed during an altercation involving political thugs.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Chris Nehikhare, spokesperson for the Edo State Government, accused the APC of plotting to incite civil unrest under the guise of protests and rallies.

Nehikhare claimed that these alleged plans are intended to advance the APC’s political agenda by creating chaos and destabilising the state.

He stated, “Our attention has been drawn to plans by the APC to orchestrate civil unrest in the state.

We have information indicating that they intend to incite riots and protests to disrupt the peace and stability of Edo State.”

Nehikhare called on all relevant security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Brigade Commander of the 4 Brigade in Benin, to be vigilant.

He assured that the state government would take all legal measures necessary to prevent any planned attacks and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

“Election is not a war,” he emphasised, urging the APC to abandon what he described as divisive and violent tactics.

In response, Orobosa Omo-Ojo, the Director of Publicity for the Edo APC Governorship Campaign Council, dismissed the allegations as unfounded and a reflection of the state government’s own fears.

Omo-Ojo suggested that the state government and its allies are haunted by the repercussions of their previous actions, particularly the #EndBadGovernance protest, which he claimed was supported by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Omo-Ojo alleged that the state government had used the protest to divert attention from hidden palliatives that were allegedly stored in PDP leaders’ homes.

He said, “The governor organised an anti-federal government protest with N200 million, aiming to demonise President Bola Tinubu and the APC, while also depriving Edo people of their entitlements.

The genuine protesters, however, sought out and recovered these hidden palliatives from warehouses and PDP members’ homes.”

He further claimed that the state government’s allegations of a planned crisis are a reaction to the loss of these palliatives and the threat of further exposure.

Omo-Ojo asserted that the state government’s accusations are an attempt to garner support amidst fears of potential disqualification of the PDP and its candidate by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over alleged voter card forgery.

This latest conflict adds to the ongoing political instability in Edo State, highlighting the deepening rift between the state government and the APC.

As both sides continue to exchange accusations, the situation remains tense, with both parties preparing for further confrontations.

The allegations of orchestrated unrest underscore the challenges facing Edo State as it navigates a tumultuous political landscape.