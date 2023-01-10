Politicians Who Buy Your Votes Are Investing To Loot Nigeria’s Treasury – Mr Macaroni

Popular skit maker, Mr Macaroni has come out to urge Nigerians to be wary of politicians who offer them money in exchange for their votes. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, a politician who offers money in exchange for vote is not going to serve, and such a person is only investing to loot the nation’s treasury when elected.

His words, “Any Politician offering you money in exchange for your vote is not going to serve you. They are only investing. If they get into office, they will loot the Nation’s treasury which rightfully belongs to the people. Do not vote in thieves and looters! They are destroyers.”

