Poorly Organized Defence Cost Us Vs Portugal – Ifeanyi Udeze

Nigeria’s 4-0 international friendly defeat against Portugal was down to lack of understanding between the defenders, Ifeanyi Udeze has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the defence clearly lacked good coordination throughout the game, and when that happens, such a team is bound to concede lots of goals.

Udeze added that there was zero partnership between William Troost-Ekong and Kevin Akpoguma for 90 minutes.

His words, “The defence lacked good coordination and when that happens you’re bound to concede goals.”

“There was no understanding between William Troost-Ekong and the player [Kevin Akpoguma], who played alongside him looked confused.”

“They need to play compactly as a unit to win games. They didn’t play like they wanted to win the game.”