Pope Francis Undergoes Successful Surgery On His Intestines And A Hernia

Pope Francis is reportedly alert after his first night in the hospital following a three-hour operation to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall. Recall that his present health issues are as a result of problems that developed following previous surgeries, and the world has been reacting.

According to Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, the recent operation went really well and further updates would be released later.

Dr. Sergio Alfieri, director of abdominal and endocrine sciences at Rome’s Gemelli hospital added that Wednesday’s operation was successful, and there were no complications or other pathologies discovered.

