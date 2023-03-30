Portable Is The Type Of Client To Go Against His Own Lawyer’s Strategy – Inibehe Effiong

Popular legal practitioner, Inibehe Effiong has come out to say that Portable is every lawyer’s nightmare. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the controversial singer is the type of client who will do and say things that are contradictory to his own lawyer’s strategy, and that can be tiring for legal practitioners.

His words, “When it comes to having problematic, difficult and deviant clients, Portable is every lawyer’s nightmare. He is the type of client that will be doing things and making comments that are counter productive to a lawyer’s strategy.”

