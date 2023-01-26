Poverty Makes It Hard To Tow The Righteous Path In This Part Of The World – Lydia Forson

Ghollywood actress, Lydia Forson has come out to say that transactional s*x for survival is common and she asked people to stop pretending it isn’t. She recently had her say via her Instagram page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, the fact is that many people are trading sex for survival, and not because they want to, but because the system makes it exceptionally hard for anyone to tow the righteous path.

Lydia added that she sometimes feels left behind and gets sad and frustrated because she has chosen to work harder to get what she wants.

Her words, “I’m not judging you, I’m just saying STOP acting like women & men ( yes them too) aren’t sucking d**k under the table for jobs.”

