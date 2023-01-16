Premier League clubs after Nigerian international’s signature

Lorient striker Terem Moffi is the object of a potential transfer to the Premier League this January. The Nigeria international is one of the hottest goal scorers in France’s Ligue 1 and could make a move to the Premier League soon.

Three teams are after Moffi’s signature, as Newcastle United, West Ham, and Southampton have reportedly contacted Lorient over the player’s availability. West Ham already had a £13 million transfer bid rejected by Lorient in the January transfer window. Moffie is rated at £11.5m by transfermarkt.

Lorient are reluctant to sell Moffi as they push for qualification for Europe next season. The 23-year-old striker has 12 goals in 18 Ligue 1 games, which leads the team in scoring. Moffi’s contract won’t expire until 2024 and any team interested in the striker’s signature will need to pay more than the current evaluation.

Moffi only joined Lorient in October 2020 after excelling for his former club KV Kortrijk in Belgium. He only played for six months with KV Kortrijk before the transfer to Lorient. However, in 11 games with the Belgium club, Moffi scored five goals.

Before joining KV Kortrijk in 2020, Moffi starred in Lithuania for Riteriai. He played 31 times for the club scoring 20 goals. Moffi’s star has been on the rise since he first went to Lithuania in January 2018 with Kauno Zalgiris.

Moffi usually plays through the middle as a No 9. However, the Nigerian international can also play on the left or right wing. His versatility would suit plenty of teams in the Premier League.

Southampton are one of the sides interested in Moffi’s signature in January. The Saints are battling for their Premier League survival. The bottom of the Premier League table has several big clubs fighting against the drop. West Ham are also fighting against relegation from the league. The Hammers have had one bid for Moffi rejected by Lorient, as they seek to strengthen the team as well.

Moffi is on pace to have his best Ligue 1 season in front of goal. He has 12 goals in 18 matches for Lorient. In 2020-21, Moffi scored 14 times for Les Merlus, which his is previous best in a single season. The striker has scored 35 goals in 90 career games for Lorient since arriving in 2020. The 6ft 2in striker can play as a target man forward but offers much more than just goals from crosses from wide areas.

The striker has an xG of 9.53 this season. His 12 real goals show an ability to score from chances that are not clear-cut. Moffi averages 2.24 shots per game. Lorient paid just over £7m for Moffi when they signed him from Kortrijk. The club wants to double their money and have a replacement for Moffi ready before cashing in on him.