    Presidency: How PDP will help Tinubu win second term in 2027 – Adeyanju

    Deji Adeyanju, a socio-political activist, has disclosed why the President-elect, Bola Tinubu will win his second term.

    Deji Adeyanju
    Adeyanju said Tinubu will contest and win his second term if the opposition fails to stop its childish game.

    In a tweet, Adeyanju said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, can stop Tinubu by reconciling and uniting against Tinubu.

    He pointed out that the PDP would be humiliated in 2027 if they fail to learn from the 2023 election.

    Adeyanju said: “Tinubu will run for 2nd term and win if the opposition does not stop its childish games and begin the process towards reconciliation and unity. All the branches of PDP fooling around will be humiliated again in 2027 if they fail to learn from their dance of shame of 2023.”

    PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar lost the 2023 election to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

