Presidency: Nigerians Need Jobs, Education, Progress, I Can Provide Them – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said Nigerians need jobs, education, and progress.

He assured that he can provide them if elected President in 2023.

He spoke at the palace of Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Oyetunji, during his consultation in Osun State.

According to Tinubu: “The Nigeria you know in 2015 was sick and APC was used as a cure.

“We need a lot of jobs, solid education for our children, we need progress for our country. We want somebody that can bring that, we have in our old national anthem that though tribe and tongues may differ, in brotherhood we stand.

“It has come that we must be solid in that, it has come that we must know that it is the same blood that is running in our veins irrespective of tribe and faith. We must have a good attitude for progress and prosperity.”