    Presidency: Real reason I promised to support Peter Obi – Wike

    Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has reiterated his resolve to support the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate Peter Obi, with logistics support.

    Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike
    Wike explained that Obi was a former governor, hence the need to support him with logistics during his presidential campaign in Rivers.

    On Friday, Wike pledged to support Obi’s presidential campaign with logistics.

    The governor disclosed this while Obi was commissioning a flyover in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

    However, Wike warned Obi that Labour Party would not win any political position in the state.

    Speaking yesterday in Port Harcourt, Wike said PDP is the only party existing in Rivers State.

    He said: “I have no regret in saying I will support Obi with logistics. He is a former governor, and if he is coming to campaign here, I will give him logistics support.

    “I will give him vehicles, and security; I must give him logistics support. And I told him yesterday that his party will not get even one position in Rivers, not House of Assembly; there is no other party in Rivers. The only party we have here is PDP, Rivers State chapter.”

