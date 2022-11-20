Presidency: You’re only using LP, will sell them out – Atiku’s ally, Omokri blasts Peter Obi

An ally of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Reno Omokri, has accused the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of using the party.

Omokri said Obi will sell the LP out for his selfish benefit at the slightest opportunity.

The former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan said Obi was using LP to contest election, adding that he is incompatible with the party.

In a series of tweets, Omokri wrote: “Obi is not compatible with Labour’s ideology. He’s just using them to contest election.

“And, like he did with their Rivers guber candidate, he will sell them out for his selfish benefit at the slightest opportunity. Obi is a trader for profit, not a leader or prophet.

“Obi’s plan to eliminate import restrictions is anti labour. It will flood Nigeria with cheap imports, and will affect local manufacturing.

“He is not yet President, and he is already selling out labour. He is a trader not a leader. He will always sell-out to cash-out!

“Peter Obi lied about Odili. He lied about IBL brewery employing 60% of Anambra’s population. He lied about his shares of IBL.

“He lied about Tinubu sending out anti-Igbo WhatsApp broadcasts. Yet Obidients say he has integrity? Where did he hide his missing integrity?”