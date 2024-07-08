President Joe Biden Faces Mutiny As 25 Democrats Call For Him To Step Aside

US President, Joe Biden is set to face mutiny as 25 Democrats prepare to call for the ailing president to step aside after his disappointing debate against Donald Trump. Support for Biden appears to be reducing among fellow Democrats, as Maine’s Jared Golden, Lloyd Doggett of Texas, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Alaska have all told Biden to drop out of his role as president.

According to reports, West Virginia moderate, Joe Manchin had to be convinced by Washington insiders not to publicly abandon the president, and left-wing Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin is refusing to campaign with Biden in her swing state on Friday.

A House Democratic aide added that no less than 25 Democratic members of the House of Representatives are preparing to call for Biden to step aside if he seems shaky in the coming days.

