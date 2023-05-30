    Login
    President Tinubu reveals how he will treat Atiku, Peter Obi

    President Bola Tinubu has said he will treat his opponents in the February 25 presidential election with respect.

    President Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu

    Tinubu defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) to emerge as president-elect.

    He was officially sworn-in as Nigeria’s 16th president on Monday at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

    “My victory does not render me more Nigerian than the rest of you. It also does not render my opponents less Nigerian than me.

    “I will treat my opponents, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, as important compatriots,” Tinubu said in his inaugural speech.

    Atiku and Obi are still in court, where they are contesting the results of the election.

