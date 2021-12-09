Pride And Hatred Are Terrible Sins – Pope Francis

Popular priest, Pope Francis has come out to say that s*xual intercourse outside marriage is not the most serious sin. He recently had this to say while preaching to his members, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, sins of the flesh are not that serious for believers, and pride and hatred are actually the ones to completely avoid.

Pope Francis added that the young people in the world should not be too tempted by the consumerist “sirens” of today.

His words, “Today’s sirens want to charm you with seductive and insistent messages that focus on easy gains, the false needs of consumerism, the cult of physical wellness, of entertainment at all costs. All these are like fireworks: they flare up for a moment, but then turn to smoke in the air.”

WOW.