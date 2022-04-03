    Login
    Subscribe

    Problems With Shaw’s Broken Leg Injury Resurfaced Again – Rangnick

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    Manchester United manager, Ralf Rangnick has come out to say that he could not call on Jesse Lingard vs Leicester City. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Luke Shaw
    Luke Shaw

    According to him, the English forward could not take to the field in Manchester United’s clash against Leicester on Saturday because he was sick and was even vomiting during the game.

    Rangnick added that issues with Shaw’s old injury, when he had an operation on a broken leg, caused him to leave the pitch yesterday.

    His words, “Jesse Lingard couldn’t come on because he was sick,”

    See also  Brendan Rodgers Set To Sign New Deal

    “He was vomiting before the game. We had all the offensive players we had available on the pitch at the end.”

    On Shaw, “He had some problems last week, when he was with the England team, with his old injury when he had an operation on a broken leg.”

    “This showed up again today.”

    “That’s the reason why we had to substitute him at half-time.”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply