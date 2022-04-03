Problems With Shaw’s Broken Leg Injury Resurfaced Again – Rangnick

Manchester United manager, Ralf Rangnick has come out to say that he could not call on Jesse Lingard vs Leicester City. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the English forward could not take to the field in Manchester United’s clash against Leicester on Saturday because he was sick and was even vomiting during the game.

Rangnick added that issues with Shaw’s old injury, when he had an operation on a broken leg, caused him to leave the pitch yesterday.

His words, “Jesse Lingard couldn’t come on because he was sick,”

“He was vomiting before the game. We had all the offensive players we had available on the pitch at the end.”

On Shaw, “He had some problems last week, when he was with the England team, with his old injury when he had an operation on a broken leg.”

“This showed up again today.”

“That’s the reason why we had to substitute him at half-time.”