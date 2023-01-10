Protect Your Mental Health On Social Media – AY Makun

Popular comedian, AY has jumped on Twitter to outline why people should stop seeking for validation on social media. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, people should know that no matter the truth or lies about your personality as a human being, those who love you will not hold back their love when they appreciate you for who you are.

He then urged his followers to save themselves from depression, protect their mental health, connect, spend time and build relationships with real people.

His words, “It’s time to stop seeking validation from social media. No matter d truth or lies about u or your personality, those who love u will still love u. Save yourself from depression, protect your mental health. Connect, spend time, & build relationships with real people in your life.”

