PSG Is Not Kylian Saint-Germain – Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain has taken down a season-ticket promotional video after forward, Kylian Mbappe complained about its content. Recall that the Frenchman took to Instagram to express his displeasure at PSG’s 2023-24 season ticket promotional campaign after the materials focused almost entirely on him.

According to him, he was not informed that the interview would be used as a season ticket promotional campaign when he granted it, and he does not agree with the eventual published video.

Mbappe added that PSG is a big club and family, but it is especially not Kylian Saint-Germain.

His words, “I just took part in the viewing of the club’s re-subscription campaign for the 23-24 season,”

“At no time was I informed of the content of the interview. It looked like a basic interview during a club marketing day. I don’t agree with this published video. That’s why I’m fighting for the right to the individual image. PSG is a big club and a big family but it is especially not Kylian Saint-Germain.”