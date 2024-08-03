Pulisic Feels Free At AC Milan – Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan legend, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has come out to urge Christian Pulisic to become a leader after enjoying the best season of his career in Italy. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Pulisic had the best season of his club football career last year with AC Milan, and his performance automatically improved because he was happy off the pitch.

Zlatan added that the American midfielder feels free in Italy, and he expects him to be even better next season.

His words, “I think he had the best season of his career with us last year. If you’re happy off the pitch, then you bring it onto the pitch. He had a wonderful year, he scored a lot of goals and provided assists. He felt free, he came to us and showed himself for what he is. I expect him to be able to do even more this season and to grow as a leader. We’re a young team, we need him.”

