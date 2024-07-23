Pulisic Leads By Example On The Pitch – Ruben Loftus-Cheek

AC Milan midfielder, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has come out to say that Christian Pulisic has become a leader for the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Pulisic definitely leads by example on the pitch, and his fantastic season for AC Milan proves he is a player the team needs around.

Ruben added that it has been a pleasure to play alongside the American, and he cannot wait to witness more growth from him.

His words, “I think he’s a leader in the fact that he leads by example on the pitch. He had a fantastic season and we can only hope it gets better. It’s a pleasure to play with Christian and to see his growth as well… He’s just nice to be around, he doesn’t want all the attention off the pitch, and he’s quite a calm guy. It’s nice to be around a person who is what you want in a good friend.

When Christian came to Chelsea we got on straight away. A genuine guy, a kind person, very talkative, and easy to get along with. When he said he was coming to AC Milan shortly after I made the transfer I was excited because he’s a top player.”

