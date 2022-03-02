    Login
    Subscribe

    Putin Invaded Ukraine Illegally – Piers Morgan

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Piers Morgan, popular media personality has called out his son online over their differing views on the Russia-Ukraine war. It recently went down via their social media pages, and the world has been reacting.

    Piers Morgan
    Piers Morgan

    His son had tweeted, “If you aren’t personally prepared to fight I don’t think you can call for direct action that will most likely lead to world war 3.”

    Piers responded, “Strange mindset for a journalist…”

    “So only serving military can comment on whether military action is justified/necessary when a dictator illegally invades a democratic country?”

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News