Putin Invaded Ukraine Illegally – Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan, popular media personality has called out his son online over their differing views on the Russia-Ukraine war. It recently went down via their social media pages, and the world has been reacting.

His son had tweeted, “If you aren’t personally prepared to fight I don’t think you can call for direct action that will most likely lead to world war 3.”

Piers responded, “Strange mindset for a journalist…”

“So only serving military can comment on whether military action is justified/necessary when a dictator illegally invades a democratic country?”

WOW.