Qatar Is Too Small A Country To Be Hosting The World Cup – Sepp Blatter

The president of FIFA, Sepp Blatter has come out to say that the Qatar 2022 World Cup is a mistake. He recently revealed this to Swiss newspaper, Tages Anzeiger, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the choice is very bad because the hosting nation is too small a country to take charge of the World Cup.

He, however, added that he will be watching the tournament, which kicks off in less than two weeks, from his home in Zurich.

His words, “It is too small of a country. Football and the World Cup are too big for it.”

