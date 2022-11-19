R. Kelly Demands A New Trial And Acquittal

Popular singer, R. Kelly has filed two motions in Chicago’s federal court, seeking a new trial or an outright reversal of his conviction two months ago on child pornography and other s*x-abuse-related charges. Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly’s attorney recently filed the motions with arguments that will likely be heard at an appeal to the 7th Circuit US Court of Appeals, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Last month in Chicago, a federal jury found Kelly guilty on three counts of child pornography, but he was acquitted of a conspiracy to obstruct justice charge accusing him and his team of fixing his state child pornography trial in 2008.

Kelly was convicted of pornography charges for making three videotapes of himself abusing Jane beginning in the 1990s.

