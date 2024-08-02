Rashford Can Remind Everyone Of What He Is Capable Of – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that Marcus Rashford can bounce back following a miserable 2023/24 season for the Red Devils. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he intends to give Rashford all the support he needs to rediscover his form next season and remind everyone of what he is capable of.

Erik added that when Marcus is in the mood, he can score more than 30 goals in a season.

His words, “Of course, but he has to prove his point. We will set the conditions [give him all support] and [then] he is very capable of doing this. The season before he scored 30 goals, so when he is in the right vibe, then he has such a high potential. And when he is really in that mood, he [can] again score 30 or even more goals. He should fight to be, but we are not robots. We are dealing with human beings. And everyone – you [for example] are not always at your best.”

WOW.

