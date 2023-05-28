Rashford Can Still Improve His Game – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that he believes Marcus Rashford is capable of having a 40-goal season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there is still a lot of room for improvement in the English striker’s game, and he feels Marcus is capable of scoring even more goals than he has scored this season.

Erik added that he and his coaches simply did everything to support Rashford after his underwhelming campaigns in recent times.

His words, “The first part I think, yeah. With Marcus, there’s a lot of room for improvement in his game and I’m convinced he could score even more. I think when you take for instance the last ten games he didn’t score so many goals, I think only two or three. He can improve but I’m happy.”

“Where he was last season and what he did now and that he brings himself back. We supported him where we could, with the way we play but also in his mental mindset. So we are happy with that. But yeah, we have to push for more and I’m sure he’s capable to score 40 goals in a season. And to also make, for him, the next step.”