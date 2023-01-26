Rashford Is Enjoying Being MUFC’s Main Man – Roy Keane

Manchester United legend, Roy Keane has come out to say that in-form Marcus Rashford is hitting his peak after Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Marcus is a very confident player right now, and he looks like he is enjoying the responsibility of being the club’s main man at the moment.

He added that MUFC have had some great strikers over the years, and they could do with someone like Rashford right now.

His words, “We were pitchside when the players came out and he looked lean. You wouldn’t want to be up against him – all the best. He looks like a lean, fighting machine,”

“Sometimes it’s about confidence – there is where he’s peaking now. United have had some great strikers over the years, and I think they need someone like that. Marcus has to say he wants that responsibility to be the main man. It looks like he’s now enjoying that responsibility, which is great to see.”

“When a player leaves the club the responsibility goes onto another player. He’s 25, not a child, sometimes when the timing is right you can be ready for that. He looks in a great place mentally, too, which is huge. He said he reckons he took too much on away from football – and being a top footballer is hard enough. So putting the other stuff on the back burner and focusing on being a top player for Manchester United has seen him get his priorities right.”